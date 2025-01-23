Los Angeles wildfire updates: Trump threatens to withhold federal aid if California does not...

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that he may withhold several federal disaster aid meant for wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles as he seeks California leaders to change the state's water management approach. In an interview with Fox News, Trump said that the Democrats are responsible for Los Angeles' struggles to control the deadly fires. Trump, who is set to embark on his first presidential trip of his second term, also called for reform of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as he claimed that the agency is “getting in the way of everything.

Trump will visit Southern California along with western North Carolina, which is recovering after Hurricane Helene pummelled the area more than three months ago.

Wildfires update: More than 50,000 people under evacuation orders

As per the latest updates, over 50,000 people are under evacuation orders or warnings after a huge and fast-moving wildfire swept through rugged mountains north of Los Angeles.

The Hughes Fire broke out in the late morning and within hours charred more than 39 square km of trees and brush, sending up plumes of dark smoke near Lake Castaic, a popular recreation area about 64 km from the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires that are burning for a third week.

More than 31,000 people have been ordered to evacuate, and another 23,000 are under evacuation warnings, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Here's what officials say

LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said the fire remains difficult to contain but firefighters are getting the upper hand. Parts of Interstate 5 that had been closed will shortly be reopened, Luna said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass warned that winds could carry ash and advised Angelenos to visit the city's website to learn how to protect themselves from toxic air during the latest Santa Ana wind event.

LA County public health director Barbara Ferrer cautioned that the ash could contain heavy metals, arsenic and other harmful materials.

"Even a brief exposure can potentially cause skin irritation and lead to more serious problems," Ferrer said on Wednesday, asking people to wear protective gear while cleaning up.

The low humidity, bone-dry vegetation and strong winds came as firefighters continued battling the Palisades and Eaton fires, which have killed at least 28 people and destroyed more than 14,000 structures since they broke out January 7.

(With inputs from AP)