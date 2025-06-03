Liberal candidate Lee Jae-Myung projected to win South Korea's presidential election: Joint exit poll Pre-election surveys also suggested Lee appeared headed for an easy win, riding on deep public frustration over the conservatives in the wake of Yoon’s martial law debacle.

New Delhi:

Liberal contender Lee Jae-myung is forecast to become South Korea’s next president, according to a joint exit poll released by the country’s three leading broadcasters — KBS, MBC, and SBS — following a closely watched snap election held Tuesday.

The poll shows Lee securing 51.7% of the vote, ahead of conservative rival Kim Moon Soo, who trails with 39.3%. The outcome comes amid heightened political tension and deep public frustration following the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol in April.

Snap election follows political turmoil

The election was triggered by the dramatic removal of conservative leader Yoon Suk Yeol, who faced impeachment and was later dismissed for his brief and controversial imposition of martial law in December. Yoon’s downfall plunged the nation into a political vacuum and sparked widespread protests, polarizing the public.

With no time for a traditional two-month transition, the winning candidate is expected to be sworn in immediately on Wednesday, taking charge of a nation grappling with a slowing economy and delicate foreign policy challenges.

Candidates offer sharp contrasts

Lee, a former governor and longtime critic of South Korea’s conservative establishment, campaigned on promises to reduce inequality, boost the economy, and restore trust in government. He urged voters to reject what he called “the forces of rebellion” in reference to the fallout from Yoon’s martial law decree.

In contrast, Kim Moon Soo, a former labor minister under Yoon, warned that a Lee presidency could lead to excessive concentration of power and political retribution. He characterized Lee as a populist with authoritarian tendencies.

Uncertain road ahead on foreign policy, North Korea

While Lee has taken a moderate stance on foreign relations, he faces tough choices amid rising trade tensions with the U.S. and stalled diplomacy with North Korea. Analysts expect him to maintain strong ties with Washington while cautiously pursuing engagement with Pyongyang.

As ballots continue to be counted, the official result is expected by midnight. However, if the exit poll holds, Lee Jae-myung will take the presidency at a pivotal moment in South Korea’s democratic history.

(AP inputs)