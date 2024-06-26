Five killed in Las Vegas shooting, suspect commits suicide | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Police officials on duty.

A tragic series of shootings near Las Vegas on Monday night left five people dead and a 13-year-old girl critically injured. The North Las Vegas Police Department identified the suspect as 57-year-old Eric Adams, who subsequently killed himself when confronted by officers on Tuesday morning.

Initial discovery

Police responded to reports of a shooting late Monday at an apartment in North Las Vegas, where they discovered the bodies of two women, one in her early 40s and the other in her late 50s. Shortly thereafter, they learned of a critically injured teenage girl who had been taken to a hospital and received information about additional victims in a nearby apartment.

Additional victims found

Upon further investigation, officers found the bodies of two women in their mid-20s and a man in his early 20s. All five victims had been shot. The victims' identities have not yet been released.

Search and confrontation

An overnight search for Adams, described as "armed and dangerous," ended Tuesday morning when police received a tip about his whereabouts. Officers located Adams at a business in North Las Vegas. As they approached, Adams fled into a nearby backyard with a firearm. Despite commands to drop his weapon, Adams took his own life.

Ongoing investigation

Authorities have not provided a motive for the shootings but described the event as an isolated incident. Efforts to reach Adams' relatives for comment have been unsuccessful. The North Las Vegas Police Department has yet to respond to further inquiries regarding the case.

Also read | India issues urgent advisory as massive protests in Kenya turn chaotic over controversial finance bill