Largest Hindu temple in Southern Hemisphere inaugurated in South Africa's Johannesburg

The largest Hindu temple was unveiled in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday. The occasion was marked by the presence of scores of worshippers, who participated in the consecration ceremony. The worshippers arrived before dawn to participate in the ceremony, which was led by Mahant Swami Maharaj, 92, the spiritual leader of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).

BAPS calls it 'largest Hindu cultural complex'

According to a BAPS spokesperson, the foundation seeks the site to emerge as a hub for 'intercultural and inter-religious' dialogue. On its Facebook page, BAPS has called the temple "the largest Hindu cultural complex in the Southern Hemisphere," a report says.

Before the consecration event, a significant number of monks led the Nagar Yatra procession in Johannesburg on Saturday, which was marked by devotional music as they were accompanied by marching bands and dancers. The site for the temple has been chosen as there is a substantial number of expat Hindus who move to the city from other regions of the country.

Largest temple in United States: APS Swaminarayan Akshardham

Last year in October, APS Swaminarayan Akshardham, the largest Hindu temple in the United States, spread over 185 acres, was inaugurated, as devotees underscored the temple’s message of unity, peace, and harmony for people living across America and the world.

The grand dedication ceremony of Akshardham in Robbinsville, New Jersey, was conducted in the presence of Mahant Swami Maharaj following a nine-day celebration that commenced on September 30.

The construction of the temple, dedicated to Bhagwan Swaminarayan, started in 2011 and concluded this year. It was created by 12,500 volunteers from around the world. Among the several key unique features of the temple is the largest elliptical dome ever constructed from stone.

Created by volunteers around the world, the temple stands as an enduring symbol of love while preserving traditions and spreading messages of peace, hope, and harmony across generations.

