Kuwait fire tragedy: NBTC group announces ex-gratia of Rs 8 lakh for kin of its deceased workers

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rescuers at the site of the building that caught fire in Kuwait on June 12.

A day after the fire incident in Kuwait, which claimed lives of 49 people, the Naser M. Al Baddah & Partner General Trading & Contracting Company (NBTC) group has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 8 lakh each for the kin of deceased. Notably, the tragedy-hit building was occupied by employeed of the NBTC group -- one of the biggest construction companies in Kuwait. According to officials, as many as 40 Indians were killed and over 50 injured in a devastating fire that broke out at dawn in a building housing around 195 migrant workers in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area.

Kerala announces Rs 5 lakh aid for kin of deceased

The death toll of Kerala residents in the tragic Kuwait fire has now climbed to 24, with seven others from the southern Indian state sustaining serious injuries and receiving medical treatment in various hospitals across the Gulf nation. Following a special cabinet meeting held on Thursday, the Kerala government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced financial relief for the victims' families. An ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the families of those who lost their lives, while those who were injured will receive Rs 1 lakh each.

DNA tests to identify bodies

Kuwaiti authorities are currently conducting DNA tests to identify the bodies of over 40 Indians who died in the catastrophic fire in the Mangaf area. In preparation for the repatriation of the deceased, an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft has already been kept on standby. To oversee the provision of assistance to the injured Indians and expedite the repatriation process, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has travelled to Kuwait. Shortly after his arrival, Singh met with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya to discuss the situation. The Indian embassy in Kuwait reported that Al-Yahya assured comprehensive support, including medical care for the injured, the swift repatriation of the mortal remains, and a thorough investigation into the incident.

Tragic fire in Kuwait kills 49 people

It is pertinenet to mention here that the massive fire engulfed a multi-storey building in Kuwait housing foreign workers early on Wednesday, killing at least 49 people and injuring more than 50 others. Most deaths were due to smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping, and a significant number of occupants were evacuated, acording to officials. The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in the Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate, officials said, adding that the building reportedly had 195 people living in it, who are workers of the same company.

ALSO READ: Kuwait fire: At least 49 labourers killed as massive fire engulfs whole building in Mangaf, deputy PM says