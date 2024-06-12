PM Modi directs MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to urgently visit Kuwait to assist Indians

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi (L) MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh (R)

The Ministry of External Affairs said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed MoS MEA Kirti Vardhan Singh to travel to Kuwait on an "urgent" basis to oversee assistance to those injured in the fire tragedy. According to local media reports, at least 49 people were killed in the fire incident on Wednesday. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a statement, said Singh will coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who have died in this unfortunate incident.

"As directed by PM @narendramodi, MoS for External Affairs @KVSinghMPGonda is urgently travelling to Kuwait to oversee assistance to those injured in the fire tragedy and to coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who have died in this unfortunate incident," MEA said.

No official confirmation on death toll

Multiple media reports also claimed at least 40 Indian workers were killed in the tragic incident. Although the External Affairs Ministry did not disclose the exact number of deaths in the fire tragedy, it mentioned the mortal remains in the latest statement released late evening. In its earlier statements, the MEA had only mentioned about the injuries. The same was echoed by the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

In fact, when PM Modi tweeted about the tragedy, he expressed grave concerns over the incident and assured full assistance to the victims, but he did not mention any death toll. He said that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and assured full support to the victims. "The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected," PM Modi wrote on X.

India Ambassador to Kuwait meets fire tragedy victims

Earlier today, India Ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika visited the building where a massive fire engulfed. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, in a statement, expressed deep shock over the incident and assured full assistance to those killed or injured in the tragic fire incident.

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," said Jaishankar.

Kuwait Dy PM says real estate owner's greed lead to the death

Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah visited the site and accused real estate owners of violations and greed. "Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters," said Sheikh Fahad, who also runs the interior and defence ministries. The fire was reported to authorities at 6:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), Major General Eid Rashed Hamad said.

"The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there was a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately, there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire," another senior police commander told state TV.

"We always alert and warn against" cramming too many workers into housing accommodation, he said, without providing details on the workers' type of employment or place of origin. The fire was contained and authorities were investigating its cause, officials said.

