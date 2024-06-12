PM Modi expresses grave concerns over Kuwait fire that kills 41, assures full support to victims

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Kuwait fire: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grave concerns over the death of over 40 people who were killed in a tragic fire incident in Kuwait. He said that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and assured full support to the victims. "The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected," PM Modi wrote on X.

Earlier today, India Ambassador to Kuwait Adarsh Swaika visited the building where a massive fire engulfed. According to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, at least 30 Indians were injured in the fire incident. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, in a statement, expressed deep shock over the incident and assured full assistance to those killed or injured in the tragic fire incident.

"Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information. Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," said Jaishankar.

Besides, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait has also put in place an emergency helpline number: +965-65505246. The deputy PM accused real estate owners of violations and greed, saying those factors contributed towards the incident. "Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters," said Sheikh Fahad, who also runs the interior and defense ministries

Kuwait Dy PM says real estate owner's greed lead to the death

Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah visited the site and accused real estate owners of violations and greed. "Unfortunately, the greed of real estate owners is what leads to these matters," said Sheikh Fahad, who also runs the interior and defence ministries. The fire was reported to authorities at 6:00 a.m. local time (0300 GMT), Major General Eid Rashed Hamad said.

"The building in which the fire occurred was used to house workers, and there was a large number of workers there. Dozens were rescued, but unfortunately, there were many deaths as a result of inhaling smoke from the fire," another senior police commander told state TV.

"We always alert and warn against" cramming too many workers into housing accommodation, he said, without providing details on the workers' type of employment or place of origin. The fire was contained and authorities were investigating its cause, officials said.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Kuwait fire: 40 Indian workers feared dead as massive fire engulfs building in Mangaf, say reports