Knife attack in Taiwan kills 3, smoke bombs thrown at Taipei train station | Video According to officials, the suspect first released smoke devices near Taipei’s main train station, creating panic among commuters. He then began attacking people with a sharp weapon said to be a knife as people walking across tried to escape the area.

New Delhi:

A disturbing incident unfolded in central Taipei on Friday evening when a lone attacker moved through crowded public areas, targeting people at random. At least three people were killed and several others injured before the suspect died while fleeing from the police, authorities said. According to officials, the suspect first released smoke devices near Taipei’s main train station, creating panic among commuters. He then began attacking people with a sharp weapon said to be a knife as people walking across tried to escape the area.

Watch the video here

Videos circulating online showed crowds running for safety as confusion spread.

After the initial attack, the man travelled through underground walkways and nearby streets, heading towards a popular shopping district. Along the way, he continued to target people in public spaces, including near a metro station and inside a department store.

Police launched a large-scale operation to track the suspect. The chase ended when the man fell from an upper floor of a building and was later declared dead at a hospital. Authorities confirmed that he acted alone and that no accomplices have been found so far.

Hospitals in Taipei confirmed three deaths linked to the attacks. Several others were admitted for treatment, with some still under medical care. A metro staff member was also hospitalized after being affected by smoke while assisting during the emergency.

Suspect had criminal history

Officials said the suspect, identified only by his surname Chang, had a prior criminal record and outstanding legal issues. His residence and a hotel room where he had stayed were searched, and weapons were recovered as part of the investigation.

Taiwanese authorities said they are examining the suspect’s background and possible motives behind the attack. Senior officials stressed that violent crime is extremely uncommon in Taiwan and assured the public that security measures would be reviewed.