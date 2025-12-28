Khaleda Zia in 'extremely critical' condition, says doctor; Tarique Rahman visits ailing mother BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman returned home after nearly two decades abroad. Rahman arrived at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from London on Thursday, accompanied by his wife, Zubaida Rahman, and their daughter, Zaima Rahman.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia remains in a very serious condition as she continues to receive treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka, according to her personal doctor.

The 80-year-old leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital city since November 23. Doctors are treating her for several health problems, which have worsened in recent days.

On December 11, medical staff placed Zia on ventilator support to reduce pressure on her lungs and help other vital organs recover. Her physician described her condition as “extremely critical”.

"It cannot be said that her condition has improved. She is passing through an extremely critical phase,” Dr AZM Zahid said during a briefing held shortly after midnight on Saturday outside Evercare Hospital, news portal bdnews24.com reported.

“If, by Allah’s mercy, she can get through this critical period, we may hear something positive,” he added.

Tarique Rahman visits ailing mother

BNP leaders said Zia’s son, Tarique Rahman, who is also the party’s acting chairperson, visited the hospital late at night and stayed for more than two hours before leaving shortly before midnight.

A team of local and international doctors is overseeing her treatment. Her daughter-in-law, Dr Zubaida Rahman, is also closely involved in the medical care.

The BNP has earlier expressed its wish to send Zia abroad for specialised treatment. However, doctors have said that her health is too fragile for air travel at this time. As a result, she continues to receive care in Bangladesh.

Tarique Rahman’s return after 17 years amid violence

Bangladesh, grappling with ongoing unrest, saw a significant political development on Thursday as BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman returned home after nearly two decades abroad. Rahman arrived at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from London, accompanied by his wife, Zubaida Rahman, and their daughter, Zaima Rahman.

He had left for the UK 17 years ago for medical treatment shortly after being released from prison and had remained there since. In 2016, while living in London, Rahman was named acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party following the sentencing of former prime minister Khaleda Zia.