Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan: 3 dead, several injured as explosion hits 4-storey building in Karachi

At least three people were reported dead, while five others were injured after an explosion hit a four-storey building in Pakistan. According to the details, the blast occurred at a building opposite the Karachi University Maskan gate in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

All injured and deceased have been taken to Patel hospital, the officials said, Dawn reported

The nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained. However, Mubina Town police SHO said that it "seems to be a cylinder blast", adding that the bomb disposal squad is arriving to verify the cause of the explosion.

The blast is suspected to have taken place on the second floor of a building.

Eyewitnesses reported that windows of nearby buildings as well as some vehicles were also damaged.

A day earlier, five people were wounded when a bomb exploded at the entrance of a bus terminal near Sheerin Jinnah Colony.

