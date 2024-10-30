Harris's medical report reveals she has Urticaria disease: Essential insights on chronic condition

Follow us on Image Source : AP US Vice President Kamala Harris

New Delhi: US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, recently released a letter from her doctor that pronounced her in good health and fit for high office, in an effort to draw a contrast with her counterpart, Donald Trump. The doctor said Harris maintains an active lifestyle and "very healthy diet" despite a busy schedule, and does not use tobacco and drinks alcohol only in moderation. However, the report revealed she is suffering from seasonal allergies and sporadic hives.

In a memo distributed by the White House, the vice president's physician, Joshua Simmons, said Harris's most recent physical exam in April was "unremarkable, but she has chronic Urticaria-- a persistent skin condition with recurring itchy wheals and swelling lasting over six weeks.

What is Urticaria?

According to a report published by the Lancet-- a weekly peer-reviewed general medical journal and one of the oldest of its kind-- chronic urticaria is a prevalent skin disease lasting more than six weeks.

It is classified as spontaneous (without definite triggers) and inducible (with definite and subtype-specific triggers).

Symptoms of Urticaria

Red or skin-coloured bumps that can vary in size and often have a pale centre.

Extreme itching is common and can be very uncomfortable.

Some may encounter a burning or pricking sensation in the affected areas.

Areas of the skin may swell, especially around the eyes, lips, or throat.

The welts can appear and disappear rapidly, often changing locations on the body.

Acute urticaria lasts less than six weeks, while chronic urticaria persists for six weeks or longer.

Impact of Urticaria

It has a deep influence on patients' lives. Sometimes, it leads to significant economic burdens due to its high medical costs and the person loses their productivity. The disease also contributes to psychological pressure and a reduced quality of life.

While about 50 per cent of patients may complete automatic remission within five years, many require prolonged medicine. The condition's stubborn character and impacts on daily actions underscore the essential for effective management strategies.

Prevention

The Lancet report claimed that over the past decade, clinical trials have presented promising options for targeted treatment of chronic urticaria with the potential for disease modification. Besides, personalised therapies targeting typical condition mechanisms present hope for better control and enhanced patient results.

