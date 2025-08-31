Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to direct flights: 10 big takeaways from PM Modi-Xi Jinping’s meeting in China Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, their first bilateral encounter in China in seven years.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on August 31st in Tianjin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, their first bilateral meeting in China in seven years. The meeting comes at a time when both countries are facing economic heat from US President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff moves. During the meeting, the leaders stressed strategic autonomy, cooperation over rivalry, and the need to insulate bilateral relations from border tensions and third-party pressures.

Here’s a 10-point cheatsheet of PM Modi-Xi meeting

1. First India-China bilateral in China since 2018

PM Modi and Xi Jinping met in Tianjin after a seven-year gap, following a prolonged freeze in high-level engagement due to the Galwan clash and the Doklam standoff. The meeting marks a step forward in re-establishing direct political dialogue.

2. PM Modi expresses thanks and goodwill

PM Modi thanked Xi for inviting him to the SCO Summit and praised China’s chairmanship of the grouping. The warm exchange set a positive tone for the closed-door meeting that followed.

3. Agreement on border management

PM Modi confirmed that Indian and Chinese special representatives had reached an understanding on managing border tensions. He said this agreement had contributed to restoring calm and stability along the Line of Actual Control.

4. Disengagement brings calm along frontier

Citing progress since the 2024 Kazan meeting, PM Modi said troop disengagement at key flashpoints had laid the groundwork for improved relations and paved the way for confidence-building measures.

5. Kailash Mansarovar Yatra resumes

After a five-year suspension, the pilgrimage route to Mount Kailash in Tibet is now open again to Indian pilgrims. The move is seen as a symbolic gesture of goodwill and a signal of easing tensions.

6. Restart of direct flights between India and China

PM Modi announced the resumption of direct air connectivity between the two nations a key step in normalising people-to-people ties, business travel, and tourism.

7. Shared responsibility for 2.8 billion people

PM Modi highlighted that the welfare of nearly three billion people depends on India-China cooperation. He described bilateral ties as central to regional peace and global well-being.

8. Framework of trust and respect

India’s message to China was clear: future ties must be rooted in mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity to each other’s concerns, including strategic interests and sovereignty issues.

9. Xi calls for partnership, not rivalry

Xi Jinping urged both sides to view each other as development opportunities, not threats. He stressed the need to separate the border issue from the broader relationship and called for a long-term strategic outlook.

10. Backdrop of US tariffs driving engagement



The Modi-Xi meeting comes as both countries navigate economic pressure from the US. Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian goods and threats of secondary sanctions over Russian oil have created fresh urgency for regional cooperation, bringing India, China, and Russia into closer strategic dialogue. Now it seems the Dragon and the Elephant may be edging closer not just out of choice, but necessity.