Wednesday, March 25, 2020
     
  4. Islamic State claims responsibility of Kabul's Gurudwara attack that killed 11

Kabul Updated on: March 25, 2020 14:15 IST
The global terrorist organization Islamic State on Wednesday claimed responsibility of the Sikh temple attack in Kabul that killed 11 people and several injured. A gunman stormed a religious gathering of Afghanistan’s minority Sikhs in their place of worship, Gurudwara, in the heart of Kabul’s old city on Wednesday.

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry said police responded promptly to the attack.

This is a developing story...

