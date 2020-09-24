Johnson & Johnson announces COVID vaccine candidate's final stage of clinical trials, says Trump

Image Source : AP US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Johnson & Johnson have announced that their vaccine candidate has reached the final stage of clinical trials. "This is the 4th candidate in the US who reached the final stage of trials. We encourage Americans to enroll in vaccine trials, it'll be a terrific thing for our country," the president said.

"We have created the fastest economic recovery in American history. Our approach is pro-science, (Joe) Biden's approach is anti-science. I don't know what their approach is, although a lot of it is copied from what we have done: US President Donald Trump at White House," he added.

Meanwhile, Trump also attacked Biden and said his plans will crush America.

"Biden opposed China & Europe travel ban & strategies that they have was just never-ending lockdowns, we are not locking down, we are actually growing at the rate that we have never experienced before...Our plan will crush the virus, Biden's plan will crush America," the president said.

