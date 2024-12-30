Jimmy Carter, longest living US president dies, world leaders mourn the loss of an ‘extraordinary leader’

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Jimmy Carter was the US' longest living president.

Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president and the third American leader to visit India, during which a village in Haryana was named Carterpuri in his honour, died peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia surrounded by his family, the Carter Centre said. He died at the age of 100 and was the longest living US president in US history.

"My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love. My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honouring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs," Chip Carter said.

Carter is survived by his children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Rosalynn and one grandchild.

World leaders condole Jimmy Carter’s death

Mourning his loss, US President Joe Biden said, “Today, America and the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian. Over six decades, Jill and I had the honour of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well.”

President-elect Donald Trump said while he "strongly disagreed" with Carter "philosophically and politically", he also realised that he truly loved and respected "our country, and all it stands for". “He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect. He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office,” Trump said.

Former US president Bill Clinton expressed his grief saying, “Hillary and I mourn the passing of Jimmy Carter and give thanks for his long and good life. Guided by his faith, Carter lived to serve others until the very end.”

King Charles III, through a post via the The Royal Family’s X handle, condoled Carter’s death, writing, “It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of Carter. He was a committed public servant and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights.”

French President Emmanuel Macron in a post said, “Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace. France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people.”

