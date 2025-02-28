Japanese woman lands in trouble for kissing BTS member without consent, South Korean Police summons A Japanese woman allegedly kissed a BTS member without his consent last year. The lady has been summoned by the South Korean police.

Japanese woman kisses BTS member: South Korean police on Friday summoned a Japanese woman for questioning over allegedly kissing Jin, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, without consent during a free hug event last year. While the police officer at Seoul's Songpa police station refused to reveal her identity, he confirmed that the woman was asked to appear for questioning over an allegation of sexual harassment.

The police station also said that it launched an investigation after receiving an online complaint and refused to provide further details because an investigation was under way.

According to media reports, South Korean police were able to confirm the identity of the woman with the help of Japanese police. The reports said the woman, who is in her 50s, was refusing to appear for questioning.

A day after finishing his mandatory 18-month military service in June 2024, Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, celebrated his discharge and the band's 11th anniversary by offering free hugs to his fans at an event in Seoul. During the event, reportedly attended by 1,000 people, a woman abruptly kissed Jin on his cheek.

Video footage that went viral showed Jin looking uncomfortable. The woman wrote in an online blog post, “My lips touched his neck. His skin was so soft,” according to the Yonhap news agency.

HYBE, the band's management company, didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comments.

BTS was created in 2013 and has a legion of global supporters who call themselves the “Army.” Jin, 32, is the oldest member of the band.

He was the first to join the military in December 2022, and the band's six other members later began their compulsory military service one after another. The band is expected to reconvene as a group later this year.