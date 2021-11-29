Monday, November 29, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • PM says 'government ready to discuss all issues in Parliament'
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Japan: Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 jolts southeast Honshu

Japan: Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 jolts southeast Honshu

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5  on the Richter Scale hit Southeast of Honshu in Japan on Monday at 6.10 pm, National Centre For Seismology said.   

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Tokyo Published on: November 29, 2021 19:20 IST
japan, earthquake
Image Source : PTI

Image for representation

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5  on the Richter Scale hit Southeast of Honshu in Japan on Monday at 6.10 pm, National Centre for Seismology said. 

Further details are awaited.

ALSO READ | Strong earthquake of 6.3 magnitude jolts Bangladesh

Latest World News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News