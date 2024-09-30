Jamaican Prime Minister makes historic first bilateral visit to Delhi, set to meet PM Modi and President

Follow us on Image Source : @MEAINDIA/X Jamaica's PM arrives in New Delhi today on his maiden visit to India.

New Delhi: Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness reached New Delhi on Monday on a four-day visit to India. His visit aims to solidify bilateral ties in a range of key areas including trade and investment. Notably, it will be the first-ever bilateral visit of a prime minister of Jamaica to India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Holness have met several times on the sidelines of multilateral meetings.

"This visit is expected to bolster bilateral relations, enhance economic cooperation, and solidify the longstanding bonds between Jamaica and India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, announcing the trip.

"Jamaica and India have enjoyed diplomatic relations since 1962. Our two countries have cooperated in several areas, including education and training, science and technology, business, and infrastructure development. I look forward to discussions with Prime Minister @narendramodi as we seek to expand and deepen our cooperation for the mutual benefit of our people," Holness said in a departure statement.

Jamaican PM to hold a meeting with PM Modi

Holness will hold delegation-level talks with PM Modi and call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. "The visit will also provide an opportunity for Prime Minister Holness to meet with other dignitaries and interact with trade and industry leaders," the MEA said.

It said a number of MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit of the Jamaican prime minister that would give a fillip to bilateral cooperation. "India and Jamaica share strong historical and cultural linkages, reflected in their shared colonial past, values of democracy and freedom, and passion for cricket," the MEA said in a statement.

Earlier on June 5, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked his Jamaica's counterpart Kamina Johnson Smith after the latter wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third consecutive victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said that she looks forward to continuing strengthening bilateral cooperation and working together on issues important to the Global South. Jamaican PM Andrew Holness congratulated PM Modi as he prepared to begin his third term.

In a post on X, Holness stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi as he prepares to embark on a historic third term as India's head of government." In response, PM Modi thanked Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and said he looks forward to working together for the welfare of the people of the two countries. "Thank you Prime Minister @AndrewHolnessJM. India-Jamaica relations are marked by centuries-old people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you for the welfare of our people," PM Modi stated on X.

