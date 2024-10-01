From unveiling innovations to naming 'Jamaica Path' in Delhi, PM Modi's big announcement for Jamaica PM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jamaican PM Andrew Holness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness in New Delhi. The bilateral meeting was followed by delegation-level talks between the two leaders. Visiting Prime Minister of Jamaica met PM Modi at Hyderabad House here in the national capital earlier today.

The Jamaican PM is on an official visit to India from September 30- October 3. This is his first visit to India, and also the first-ever bilateral visit of a Prime Minister of Jamaica to India. During a joint presser in New Delhi, PM Modi emphasised that the relations between India and Jamaica are based on four Cs- Culture, Cricket, Commonwealth and CARICOM (Caribbean Community).

"Trade and investment between India and Jamaica are growing. India has always been a reliable and committed development partner in Jamaica's development journey. Through ITEC and ICCR scholarships, we have contributed to the skills, development and capacity building of the people of Jamaica," he said.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.