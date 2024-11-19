Jaishankar meets Wang Yi on sidelines of G20, Chinese FM calls for resumption of direct flights

Follow us on Image Source : @DRSJAISHANKAR/X Dr S Jaishankar with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on the sidelines of G20 on Monday. During the bilateral meeting, Wang Yi called for the resumption of direct flights between both countries, the Chinese statement read.

Providing details of the meeting, EAM said that both the leaders noted the progress in the recent disengagement in the India-China border and exchanged views on the next steps in bilateral ties Taking to X he said, "On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio, met CPC Politburo member and FM Wang Yi of China."

"We noted the progress in the recent disengagement in the India-China border areas," he added. Jaishankar also said that India and China exchanged views on the global situation.

Chinese FM statement, which was released on Tuesday said that Wang Yi also spoke of the need for "more mutual trust and less suspicion" between the regional rivals. Wang also urged the Indian side to step up cooperation on journalist exchanges and facilitating visas.

PM Modi, President Xi meeting in Kazan

The meeting between EAM and his Chinese counterpart came nearly a month after the first formal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in five years. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. After almost 5 years, the breakthrough was achieved in October this year, with a formal agreement on patrolling the frontier.

During the meeting, PM Modi stated that ties between the two nations are important for the people of India and China and for regional and global peace and stability.

Direct air link severed after Galwan

Notably, the relations between both countries were estranged after the Galwan clashes in 2020. Back then, India had severed direct air links with China, banned hundreds of Chinese mobile applications, and added layers of vetting on Chinese investments, virtually blocking all major proposals from the likes of BYD and Great Wall Motors.

