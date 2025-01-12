Jaishankar to embark on first Spain visit as External Affairs Minister on January 13 | Agenda inside

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to the Kingdom of Spain starting January 13. This will be his first visit to the European country as India's External Affairs Minister. During his visit, Jaishankar will meet Spain's leadership and hold discussions with Spain's Foreign Minister Manuel Albares.

Jaishankar's discussion with his Spanish counterpart will include bilateral relations as well as regional and global matters of mutual interest. He will also address the 9th Annual Conference of Spanish Ambassadors and meet the Indian community, the MEA said.

"External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar (EAM) will be on an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain on 13-14 January 2025. This will be his first visit as External Affairs Minister to Spain," the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA on Sunday also announced that on the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee's invitation, the External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the Swearing-in Ceremony of the President-Elect Donald J. Trump. Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

Earlier, at the invitation of PM Modi, Spanish President Pedro Sanchez paid an official visit to India in October last year. This was President Sanchez’s first visit to India and the first visit by any Spanish President to India after 18 years. He was accompanied by the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility the Minister of Industry and Tourism, and a high-level official and business delegation.

During their meeting, PM Modi and President Sanchez noted that the visit renewed the bilateral relationship, infusing it with fresh momentum and setting the stage for a new era of enhanced cooperation between the two countries across various sectors.

(With inputs from PTI)

