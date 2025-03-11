Jaffar Express attacked by BLA in Pakistan: All you need to know about train, route and other details Jaffar Express Attack: The Jaffar Express runs between Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Jaffar Express Attack: The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has, a militant group, has hijacked Jaffar Express and held all 100 passengers hostage in Balochistan. The group claimed that six military personnel have been killed by while over 100 passengers have been taken hostage.

BLA spokesperson said that the operation is being carried out by the BLA Majeed Brigade Fateh Squad and STOS.

Jaffar Express Train Route

The Jaffar Express runs between Quetta in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It covers a distance of around 1,632 kilometres in over 34 hours.

The train, consisting of nine coaches, stops at Peshawar Cantt, Peshawar City, Nowshera Jn., Jahangira Road, Attock City, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Lala Musa Jn., Gujrat, Wazirabad Jn, Gujranwala, Lahore Jn., Lahore Cantt, Raiwind Junction, Pattoki, Okara, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Mian Channun, Khanewal Jn, and others.

The train is named after Mir Jaffar Khan Jamali, who was a prominent Baloch tribal leader. He was the uncle of former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.

The train was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali on 16 April 2003. The original Jaffar Express ran between Quetta and Rawalpindi. In April 2017, the train was extended to Peshawar.

Earlier, two persons were killed and four injured in a blast on Quetta-bound Jaffar Express on February 16, 2023.

The blast occurred when the Quetta-bound Jaffar Express, coming from Peshawar, was crossing the Chichawatni railway station.

According to the report, the blast occurred in bogie number six of the economy class of Jaffar Express, resulting in the deaths of two persons and injuries to at least four more.

This was the second such incident to be reported on the Jaffar Express.

On January 30, a blast targeted the Jaffar Express, injuring at least eight passengers, and derailing two bogeys of the train near the Mach area in the Kachhi district of Balochistan.