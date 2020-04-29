Coronavirus cases in Italy surge past 2 lakh-mark; death toll at 27,359

Image Source : AP Italy registers 201,505 coronavirus cases, death toll at 27,359

The total death toll due to novel coronavirus has claimes more than 27,000 lives. As of today, Italy's death toll stood at 27,359, bringing the total number of cases, including fatalities and recoveries, so far to 201,505, according to the latest data released by the country's Civil Protection Department.The Civil Protection Department on Tuesday confirmed that there were 2,091 new active coronavirus infections compared to Monday, bringing the nationwide total to 105,205, Xinhua reported.

Of those infected, 1,863 are in intensive care -- down by 93 compared to Monday, and 19,723 are hospitalized in normal wards -- down by 630. The rest, or 79 percent of those who tested positive, are in isolation at home.

The death toll from the coronavirus among Italy's doctors rose to 152 as of Tuesday, said the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (FNOMCeO). The toll includes retired doctors who have returned to the front line in the virus battle.

Italy's National Health Institute (ISS) said 20,618 health-care workers have been infected as of Monday, accounting for about 10 per cent of the country's total accumulated infections.

Italy entered into a national lockdown on March 10 to contain the pandemic. The lockdown, expected to last until May 3, will be followed by a so-called "Phase Two," which involves the gradual resumption of social, economic and productive activities.

Beginning May 4, the manufacturing, construction, and wholesale sectors can resume work. Following them are retailers, museums, galleries, and libraries on May 18, and bars, restaurants, hairdressers and beauty salons on June 1. All businesses will have to follow rigorous workplace safety protocols.

