Italy COVID-19 deaths exceed 32,800, total 230,158 confirmed cases 

The total death toll due to novel coronavirus has claimed more than 32,800 lives in Italy. As of today, Italy's death toll stood at 32,877, bringing the total number of cases, including fatalities and recoveries, so far to 230,158, according to the latest figures. A total of 92 COVID-19 patients had died in the past 24 hours in the country.

Nationwide, the number of active infections dropped by 1,294 to 55,300 cases, according to the Civil Protection Department, Xinhua reported.

Of those who tested positive for the new coronavirus, 541 are in intensive care, 12 fewer compared to Sunday, and 8,185 are hospitalized with symptoms, down by 428 patients from Sunday.

The rest 46,574 people, or about 84 percent of those who tested positive, are quarantined at home with no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

Recoveries rose by 1,502 compared to Sunday, bringing the nationwide total to 141,981.

The pandemic has visibly slowed down in recent weeks after first striking the country in late February.

On May 18, the ten-week lockdown imposed on March 10 was further eased and shops, restaurants, bars, barber shops, beauty salons, museums, and beachfront operators were all allowed to reopen, provided that they respect rules for social distancing and disinfect facilities.

