'It will be a regional war': Khamenei's stark warning to US as Trump mulls military action in Iran The 86-year-old leader issued his strongest warning so far amid the presence of US naval forces in the region. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and other American warships are currently deployed in the Arabian Sea.

Tehran:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned that any military attack by the United States would lead to a wider war across the Middle East. His comments came on Sunday, as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to rise.

The 86-year-old leader issued his strongest warning so far amid the presence of US naval forces in the region. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and other American warships are currently deployed in the Arabian Sea. President Donald Trump ordered the deployment following Iran’s violent crackdown on protests across the country.

"The Americans should know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war. We are not the instigators and we do not seek to attack any country,” Khamenei said.



He said the Iranian government will deliver a firm blow to anyone who attacks or harasses it.

Despite the sharp rhetoric, it is still uncertain whether the United States will take military action. President Trump has repeatedly said that Iran is interested in negotiations. He has also pointed to Tehran’s nuclear programme as a key issue he wants to address.

Iran’s military exercises in Strait of Hormuz

At the same time, Iran had planned to carry out live-fire military exercises on Sunday and Monday. The drills were set to take place in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway at the entrance to the Persian Gulf. Around one-fifth of the world’s traded oil passes through this narrow route.

The US military’s Central Command warned Iran not to threaten American ships or aircraft during the exercises. It also cautioned against any move that could disrupt commercial shipping in the area.