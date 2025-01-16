72 Killed in Israeli strikes following ceasefire, says Gaza health ministry

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO Destroyed buildings stand inside the Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that at least 72 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since a ceasefire was declared. The strikes have intensified concerns over the fragility of the truce in the region.

The renewed violence comes after the ceasefire, raising questions about its effectiveness and the future of peace efforts in the area. Local officials have called for urgent international intervention to prevent further escalation.

