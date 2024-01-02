Israeli man fighting against Hamas indicted for impersonating soldier, stealing weapons

Follow us on Image Source : X Roi Yifrah was seen posing for a picture with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli prosecutors filed criminal charges on Sunday against a man accused of impersonating a soldier to fight against Hamas in the war in Gaza and stealing munitions. The man also posed for a frontline picture with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the conflict broke out in the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the indictment in Tel Aviv District Court, the man identified as Roi Yifrah never served in the Israeli military, but somehow managed to make his way into the war zones by pretending to be a member of an elite Shin Bet combat unit. The 35-year-old Yifrah was also seen posing with other soldiers alongside Netanyahu at a helicopter landing site.

An Israeli official confirmed that Yifrah had posed with Netanyahu, but said the prime minister was never at risk due to “several layers of security at the site”. The ruse "facilitated (Yifrah's) access to firearms, ammunition and military and police equipment," the indictment said. An assault rifle, various kinds of bullets, smoke grenades and holsters were found in Yifrah's home.

The five counts against him, including aggravated fraud and larceny, could amount to a maximum prison sentence of 36 years. However, Yifrah's lawyer argued that the defendant should be lauded. "My client is a medic who ... saved lives under fire, while risking his life and eliminating terrorists," said Yifrah's lawyer Eitan Sabag.

Yifrach went to southern Israel on October 7 and presented himself alternately as a combat soldier from elite anti-terrorism units, a bomb dispersal expert, and a member of the Shin Bet internal security service, the indictment said.

Police also detained four other people, including a police officer, in connection with the weapons theft. The Israeli operation in Gaza has killed nearly 22,000 Palestinians, devastated most of the northern part of the Palestinian enclave and pushed the 2.3 million population into a humanitarian catastrophe.

More than 170 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the military began their ground operations in Gaza in October 29.

(with inputs from Reuters)

ALSO READ | Israel moves to new phase of war against Hamas, calls back thousands of troops from Gaza

Latest World News