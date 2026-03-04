Israeli F-35 shoots down Iranian Air Force YAK-130 over Tehran as war enters fifth day

New Delhi:

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that one of its advanced F-35I fighter jets, known as the “Adir,” shot down an Iranian YAK-130 aircraft in the skies over Tehran.

According to the IDF, this is the first time in history that an F-35 fighter jet has destroyed a manned enemy aircraft in combat.

The F-35I “Adir” is Israel’s special version of the F-35, built by American defense company Lockheed Martin. The jet is considered one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world. It is designed with stealth features that make it hard to detect on radar. Its special shape, internal weapons storage, sensors and fuel system all help it stay less visible to enemy defenses.

The Iranian aircraft that was shot down, the YAK-130, is a two-seat training and light combat jet originally developed by Russia’s Yakovlev in partnership with Italy’s Aermacchi. It is mainly used to train pilots but can also carry weapons for combat missions.

Explosions shake Tehran at dawn

Heavy explosions were heard across Tehran early Wednesday morning as fighting between Israel, Iran and the United States entered its fifth day. Iranian state television reported blasts around the capital at dawn. At the same time, Israel said its air defense systems were activated to stop incoming Iranian missiles. Explosions were also reported near Jerusalem.

The ongoing exchange of missiles and drones has created serious tension across the Middle East. The conflict began after joint US-Israel strikes on Iran last weekend, which led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Heavy casualties reported

Nearly 800 people have reportedly been killed in Iran since the fighting began. US President Donald Trump said earlier that the war could continue for a month or even longer. He also claimed that some of those killed were individuals he had once considered as possible future leaders of Iran.

The situation remains tense, with both sides continuing airstrikes and missile launches.

The conflict has also spread to neighboring Lebanon. Israel says it is targeting Hezbollah fighters who have joined the war in support of Iran. Lebanon’s state media reported that at least four people were killed after an Israeli strike hit a residential building in the city of Baalbeck.

In addition to the aerial dogfight, the IDF said it carried out multiple strikes on command centers in Tehran linked to Iran’s Basij forces and internal security units.

According to the Israeli military, these centers were used by the Iranian government to maintain control across the country. The IDF also said it targeted missile launchers and other military systems belonging to what it called the Iranian regime.