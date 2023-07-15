Miracle! Israeli doctors reattach boy's 'decapitated' head after accident

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Team of doctors with a 12-year-old Palestinian Suleiman Hassan

Israeli doctors have accomplished an extraordinary feat by reattaching a kid's head after he suffered internal decapitation in a road mishap. As per The Times of Israel, a 12-year-old Palestinian named Suleiman Hassan, experienced a serious injury in which his skull got segregated from the top vertebrae of his spine-formally known as a two-sided atlanto occipital joint disengagement.

Hassan was riding his bike when he was hit by a vehicle. He was brought to the trauma unit of Hadassah Medical Center, where he underwent immediate surgery.

Suleiman Hassan experienced an "internal decapitation", where his skull detached from the top vertebrae of his spine after the accident. The condition is scientifically known as a bilateral atlanto occipital joint dislocation.

After the mishap, the kid was transported to Hadassah Clinical Center, where he was sent for a crisis medical procedure.

The orthopedic surgeon who was in charge of the treatment, Dr. Ohad Einav, told The Times of Israel that it took several hours and required "new plates and fixations in the damaged area." "Our knowledge and the most cutting-edge technology in the operating room were the reason we were able to save the child," he said, adding that the team "fought for the boy's life." In light of the fact that the boy had a 50% chance of survival, the surgeons also believe that his recovery was nothing short of a miracle.

Although the procedure took place last month, the doctors did not release the results until July. The hospital informed us that they will continue to monitor Mr. Hassan's recovery after he was recently released from the facility wearing a cervical splint.

"The way that such a kid has no neurological shortfalls or tactile or motor dysfunction and that he is working typically and strolling without a guide after such a long interaction is no little thing," Dr. Einav told the outlet.

"The large size of a child's head relative to an adult means they are more susceptible," he added, adding that the extremely rare surgery necessitates the expertise of specialised doctors. This is not at all a common procedure, especially for children and adolescents. "To do this, a surgeon needs knowledge and experience," he stated.

The kid's father expressed gratitude toward the hospital staff for saving "his son".

