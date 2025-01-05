Israeli airstrikes kill 21 in Gaza amid renewed ceasefire talks

Follow us on Image Source : AP A tent camp for displaced Palestinians is set up amid destroyed buildings in the Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza killed at least 21 people, including two children, on Saturday, according to hospital staff. The attacks, which targeted homes, cars, and civilians on the streets, come as a new round of ceasefire negotiations is underway in Qatar, following nearly 15 months of conflict. Thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv, urging the government to secure a ceasefire after Hamas released a video of one of the hostages still being held in Gaza.

The strikes intensified on the same day that Hamas released a disturbing video featuring Liri Albag, an Israeli soldier held hostage for over 450 days. In the video, Albag described the grim conditions she and other captives face, including injuries sustained during the ongoing fighting. Netanyahu's office responded, saying efforts to secure the release of hostages were continuing.

The violence in Gaza keeps rising to great levels: at least 59 have died in the last 24 hours and up to 270 were wounded according to the Health Ministry in Gaza. More than 45,000 Palestinians are currently reported dead as the retaliatory offensive of the Israeli army against their terrorism continued in October 2023. Most of these are women and children. Yet these figures are not very reliable indeed, what with the war continuing and the access into some of the areas being really difficult to get.

Meanwhile, silent so far are the ceasefire discussions hosted by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States in specific that somehow denies the possibility of Israel and Palestine having peace. Prime Minister Netanyahu declared he would go on fighting until Hamas was totally dismantled. Meanwhile, in the West Bank, fighting continues as Israeli forces engage Palestinians, particularly in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus, where an 18-year-old was killed on Friday.

As the weather changes and the winter settles upon Gaza's civilian people, displaced and with little shelter or medical access, they are surely going to suffer an increasingly adverse environment.

(Inputs from AP)