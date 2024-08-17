Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 18 members of family as mediators hope for ceasefire

Follow us on Image Source : AP Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip

An Israeli airstrike killed at least 18 people, all from the same family, as violence raged in the Gaza strip on Saturday (August 17). The attack came days after the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza announced the death count surpassed 40,000 in the 10-month-old war, and hours after officials from the United States, Egypt and Qatar ended two days of cease-fire talks with a message of hope that a deal could be reached.

A joint statement from the mediators said a proposal to bridge the gaps between Israel and Hamas was presented and they expected to work out the details of how to implement the possible deal next week in Cairo.

The mediation efforts are aimed not just at securing the release of scores of Israeli hostages and stopping the fighting that has devastated Gaza, where aid and health workers fear a possible polio outbreak. They are also aimed at calming regional tensions that have threatened to explode into a broader war if Iran and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon attack Israel in retaliation for the recent killings of top militant leaders.

What happened in today’s attack?

The latest attack on Saturday in Gaza hit a house and nearby warehouse sheltering displaced people at the entrance to Zawaida town, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, where casualties were taken.

Among those killed was Sami Jawad al-Ejlah, a wholesaler who coordinated with the Israeli military to bring meat and fish to Gaza. The dead also included his two wives, 11 of their children ages 2 to 22, the children's grandmother and three other relatives, according to a list provided by the hospital.

The Israeli military said it was checking the report. It said Saturday it was continuing attacks on militants in central Gaza, including one seen launching rockets at troops.

Meanwhile, another mass evacuation was ordered for parts of central Gaza. In a post on X, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said Palestinians in areas in and around the urban Maghazi refugee camp should leave. He said Israeli forces will operate in them in response to Palestinian rocket fire.

