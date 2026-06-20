Israel strikes Lebanon again despite ceasefire, 5 killed

New Delhi:

At least five people were killed after Israeli air strikes and drone attacks hit southern Lebanon on Saturday, reportedly just hours after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect. The fresh attacks have raised concerns over the future of the newly announced truce and the possibility of renewed escalation in the region. According to Lebanese state media, Israeli warplanes and drones carried out overnight strikes across the Nabatieh region, targeting several locations and causing significant damage to residential areas.

Reports said multiple homes and buildings were destroyed during the strikes. Artillery shelling was also reported in and around Nabatieh before dawn, adding to fears among residents who had hoped the ceasefire would bring an end to the violence.

The attacks came despite diplomatic efforts that had led to an agreement between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group to halt hostilities.

Deadly attacks continue

The latest strikes followed a particularly deadly night in southern Lebanon. Earlier attacks across the Nabatieh district reportedly killed at least 16 people, while several others were injured and some remained missing beneath the rubble.

Lebanese media described the bombardment as one of the most intense military operations witnessed in the area in recent months. Several towns and residential neighbourhoods were hit by air strikes and artillery fire.

Among the victims were residents killed in Nabatieh, Harouf, Kfar Sir and other nearby areas. A separate drone strike targeting a motorcycle also left one person dead and another injured.

Ceasefire brokered through international mediation

A senior US official said the ceasefire took effect shortly before 4 pm local time on Friday. The agreement was reportedly reached through diplomatic efforts involving the United States, Qatar and Iran. Officials involved in the talks said the goal was to prevent further escalation along Lebanon’s southern border and support wider diplomatic initiatives underway in the Middle East.

The agreement reportedly goes beyond ending hostilities. It includes steps toward easing US sanctions on Iran, while Iran has committed to not pursuing nuclear weapons and to cooperating with international nuclear inspections.

The deal also includes plans aimed at improving economic cooperation, supporting reconstruction efforts and restoring important regional trade routes.