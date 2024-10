Israel says Iran missile attack over and citizens can leave shelters, warns of 'consequences' Iran fired close to 200 missiles on Israel, hours after the US warned of an 'imminent attack' in another escalation of the regional conflict with Hezbollah and Hamas. Most of the missiles were shot down and Israeli military reported very few injuries after the attack.

Israel's military on Tuesday said the Iranian missile attack was over and citizens can "leave protected spaces in all areas across the country," following a situational assessment. Israeli army radio said nearly 200 missiles had been launched into Israel from Iran in retaliation for recent Israeli strikes that killed key members of Iran-backed forces Hezbollah and Hamas.