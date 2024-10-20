Israel's military attacks Hezbollah's intelligence HQ in Beirut, 3 Iran-backed commanders killed

Follow us on Image Source : AP IDF attacks Hezbollah Intelligence Headquarters

Gaza: Israel said its air force attacked Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut on Sunday as well as an underground workshop for the production of weapons. In a statement, the Israeli military said its fighter jets killed three Hezbollah commanders, including Alhaj Abbas Salameh, a senior figure in the group's southern command, Radja Abbas Awache, a communications expert, and Ahmad Ali Hussein, who it said was responsible for strategic weapons development.

It was not clear if the three were killed in the attack on the headquarters or in separate actions. Hezbollah made no immediate comment.

IDF destroyed tunnel shafts and underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon

Israel's military said on Saturday it had destroyed tunnel shafts and underground infrastructure in southern Lebanon and killed Hezbollah's deputy commander of the Bint Jbeil area on Friday.

Early on Sunday, two Israeli strikes targeted the Harat Hreik neighbourhood in the southern suburbs of Beirut, hitting a residential building near Bahman Hospital, Lebanon's state-run national news agency said. According to news agency Reuters witnesses, they saw smoke rising from Beirut's suburbs on Sunday morning, but it was not clear if this was a result of the same strike.

Cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah erupted a year ago when the Iranian-backed group began launching rockets in support of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Since October 2023, more than 2,400 people have been killed, according to Lebanon's health ministry, with more than 1.2 million people displaced, while 59 people have been killed in northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights, according to Israeli authorities.

87 killed in Gaza

Meanwhile, a total of 87 people were killed or missing under the rubble after an Israeli attack on Saturday on northern Gaza's town of Beit Lahiya, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

More than 40 others were injured, it added. The Israeli military said they were checking the report. Since October 7, 2023, Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip has killed at least 42,603 Palestinians and wounded 99,795 the Gaza health ministry said.

(With inputs from agency)

