'Either free your country from Hezbollah or face destruction like Gaza': Netanyahu's ultimatum to Lebanon

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cautioned the people of Lebanon that they risk facing "destruction and suffering" akin to what Palestinians are experiencing in Gaza if they do not "liberate" their country from Hezbollah's influence. In a message aimed at the Lebanese populace on Tuesday, the Prime Minister stated, "You have a chance to save Lebanon before it descends into a prolonged war that will bring devastation similar to that seen in Gaza. I urge you, the people of Lebanon: Free your country from Hezbollah to bring an end to this conflict."

He emphasised, "You are at a crucial crossroads… Take a stand and reclaim your nation." Netanyahu warned that failing to act would allow Hezbollah to continue using populated areas to engage Israel, indifferent to the consequences for Lebanon, which could lead to a broader conflict.

Hezbollah steps up rocket fire as Israel sends more troops into Lebanon

Subsequently, Hezbollah fired another barrage of rockets into Israel on Tuesday, and the militant group's acting leader vowed to keep up the pressure that has forced tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes near the Lebanese border. The Israeli military said it sent more ground troops into southern Lebanon and that a senior Hezbollah commander was killed in an airstrike.

Dozens of rockets fired by Hezbollah were aimed as far south as Haifa, and the Israeli government warned residents north of the coastal city to limit activities, prompting the closure of more schools.

The Israeli military said Hezbollah launched about 180 rockets across the border.

Sheikh Naim Kassem, Hezbollah's acting leader, said its military capabilities remain intact after weeks of heavy Israeli airstrikes across large parts of Lebanon, and attacks that killed its top commanders in a matter of days. He said Israeli forces have not been able to advance since launching a ground incursion into Lebanon last week.

Kassem, speaking by video from an undisclosed location, said Hezbollah will name a new leader to succeed longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah, “but the circumstances are difficult because of the war.”

Heavy fighting and evacuation orders in Gaza

Heavy fighting raged in northern Gaza, the first target of Israel’s ground offensive in the war. Entire neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble, and Israeli troops have largely isolated the region — which includes Gaza City — since last October when up to a million people fled south following Israeli evacuation orders. Gaza’s Health Ministry said the Israeli military called for three hospitals in northern Gaza — Kamal Adwan, Awda and the Indonesian Hospital — to evacuate patients and medical staff.

