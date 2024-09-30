Israel kills Hamas's Lebanon chief along with his family in major blow to militants after Nasarallah killing

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel airstrikes multiple buildings in Lebanon

Beirut: In a major development, Hamas's Head in Lebanon, Fathi Sharif Abu Al-Amin, was killed along with his family in Israeli airstrikes on their home in the Al-Buss refugee camp in southern Lebanon. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has also issued a statement, confirming the death of the senior Hamas leader.

In a statement released by the Israeli military, it said the militant and his family were killed in a joint operation by the IDF and the Shin Bet. It claimed the Hamas Lebanon chief was killed "under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet, the Amman and the Northern Command, the terrorist Fathi Sharif, the head of the Lebanese scene of the terrorist organisation".

Who is Fathi Sharif Abu Al-Amin?

Sharif was in charge of coordinating the activities of Hamas from Lebanon with Hezbollah elements. He was also responsible for the organisation's strengthening efforts in Lebanon in the field of recruiting operatives and purchasing weapons. Sharif led the efforts to build the power of the terrorist organisation Hamas in Lebanon. Also, he worked to promote the interests of Hamas in the arena, both politically and militarily.

