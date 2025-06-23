Israel-Iran conflict: Khamenei breaks silence, says Israel will be punished, no mention of US Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued his first statement since the nuclear site attack, referring Israel as the "Zionist enemy", he said Tel Aviv committed a grave crime.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated dramatically following a major strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. In a sharp and immediate retaliation, Iran has launched a barrage of missile attacks on Israel, marking one of the most intense phases of conflict between the two nations in recent years.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued his first statement since the nuclear site attack, declaring the "Zionist enemy" committed a grave crime. In a post on social media platform X, Khamenei said, " The punishment continues. The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake, committed a big crime; it must be punished and it is being punished; it is being punished right now."

However, notably, he refrained from mentioning the United States directly, even as speculation rises over Iran’s potential plans to target American interests in the region.

Khorramshahr-4 missiles fired on Israeli cities

According to reports, Iran has fired its most advanced ballistic missile, the Khorramshahr-4 — also known as the Khyber missile — at Israeli cities. The missile has a range of 2,000 kilometers and can carry a massive 1,500 kg warhead. Over the past 24 hours, Iran has launched more than 40 ballistic missiles toward Israel, intensifying fears of a broader regional conflict.

Widespread destruction in Haifa and Tel Aviv

The missile barrage has caused significant devastation in several major Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa. Residential areas, shopping centers, and military targets have been struck, resulting in injuries to over 86 people so far. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos as missiles fell in densely populated civilian zones.

US bases not targeted—yet

Despite the intensifying hostilities, Iran has not yet targeted any U.S. military bases in the region. Still, security experts believe that the situation remains fluid, with the possibility of further escalation involving American forces.

The region now stands on the brink of a wider war, as global powers urge restraint and brace for further fallout.