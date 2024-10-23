Wednesday, October 23, 2024
     
Israel-Hamas War: Sirens sound across Tel Aviv as projectiles are intercepted near Blinken's hotel

Blinken is making his first big push for ceasefires in Gaza and Lebanon since Israel killed the leader of Hamas last week - and his last before a presidential election that could upend US policy in the region.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Published on: October 23, 2024 14:01 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Tel Aviv
Image Source : AP US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv: Air raid sirens echoed across Tel Aviv on Wednesday as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to end a visit. Smoke, apparently from an intercepted projectile, could be seen in the sky above the hotel where Blinken was staying. Blinken said Israel needs to pursue an “enduring strategic success” after its recent tactical victories against Hamas, urging it to seek a deal to end the war and bring back dozens of hostages before leaving for Saudi Arabia, as part of his 11th visit to the region since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel's response to Iran's Oct. 1 missile barrage should not lead to greater escalation, as he pushed for a Gaza ceasefire and an end to fighting in Lebanon.

But both sides appear to be dug in. Netanyahu has pledged to annihilate Hamas and recover dozens of hostages held by the group. Hamas says it will only release the captives in return for a lasting cease-fire, a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led militants blew holes in Israel's security fence and stormed in, killing some 1,200 people - mostly civilians - and abducting another 250. Israel's offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not differentiate between militants and civilians. The war has destroyed large areas of Gaza and displaced about 90% of its population of 2.3 million people.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development said in a report that it could take 350 years for Gaza's battered economy to return to its precarious prewar level.

(With inputs from agency)

