Israel-Hamas reach consensus on ceasefire in Gaza with release of hostages, mediators say

Image Source : AP Rocket fired from Gaza and intercepted by Iron Dome in May 2024

In a major breakthrough, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire deal, mediators announced Wednesday which will halt a devastating 15-month war in the Gaza Strip. The deal has raised the possibility of winding down the deadliest and most destructive fighting between the bitter enemies.

The deal has come after weeks of painstaking negotiations in the Qatari capital Doha. As per the deal, dozens of hostages held by Hamas would be released in phases. Meanwhile, the deal also stipulates the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel while opening the path for the return of hundreds of thousands of people displaced in Gaza. It also would flood badly needed humanitarian aid into a devastated territory.

Three US officials and one from Hamas confirmed the development, while a senior Israeli official said details are still being ironed out. On Thursday, US President Joe Biden would likely address the breakthrough agreement, the officials said.

The deal is supposed to provide an initial six-week halt to fighting that is to be accompanied by the opening of negotiations on ending the war altogether. Over these six weeks, 33 of the nearly 100 hostages would be reunited with their loved ones after months in captivity with no contact with the outside world, though it’s unclear if all are alive.

Although it remains unclear exactly when and how many displaced Palestinians would be able to return to their homes and whether the agreement would lead to a complete end to the war and the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza — key Hamas demands for releasing the remaining captives.

The US, Egypt and Qatar have brokered months of indirect talks between the enemies that finally culminated in this latest deal. The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas comes after Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah agreed to a similar agreement in November, after more than a year of conflict linked to the war in Gaza.

