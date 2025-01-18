Israel-Hamas ceasefire to go into effect in less than 24 hours: Qatar's Foreign Ministry

Follow us on Image Source : AP (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Ceasefire between Hamas and Israel

Qatar's foreign ministry on Saturday said that the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel will go into effect in less than 24 hours. In a post on X, Qatar's foreign minister Majid al-Ansari said that the ceasefire will go into effect at 8:30 am (6:30 GMT) on Sunday. He asked people to exercise caution and wait for directions from officials.

Israel gives go ahead to the deal

On Saturday, Israel's Cabinet gave its go-ahead to the deal for a ceasefire in Gaza which would facilitate the release of dozens of hostages and pause Israel's 15-month conflict with Hamas. The deal seeks to bring both sides closer to ending one of the deadliest and most destructive fighting ever.

The deal will ensure the release of 33 hostages over the next six weeks. This will be in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Amidst the ceasefire news, sirens kept wailing across central Israel on Saturday, with the army saying it intercepted projectiles launched from Yemen.

The Iran-backed Houthis have stepped up their missile attacks in recent weeks. The group says the attacks are part of its campaign aimed at pressuring Israel and the West over the war in Gaza.

Palestinian people's sacrifices aborted Israel's attempts: Hezbollah leader

Moreover, top Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem has said that Palestinian people's sacrifices aborted Israel's attempts to erase "the Palestinian cause". In comments aired on the Lebanese militant group's Al-Manar TV, he also said Lebanon's government has to firmly prevent Israeli "violations" of the US-brokered 60-day truce aiming to end the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah's opponents in Lebanon have been calling for disarmament of the group, saying only Lebanese state institutions should have weapons.