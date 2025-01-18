Israel govt approves ceasefire-hostage deal with Hamas, humanitarian aid to begin

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (center) convened his security Cabinet to vote on a ceasefire deal after confirming an agreement had been reached that would pause the 15-month war with Hamas in Gaza, in Jerusalem.

Israel’s Cabinet approved a ceasefire deal early on Saturday, marking a significant step towards ending the 15-month war with Hamas. The agreement, brokered by mediators Qatar and the US, will go into effect on Sunday. It calls for the release of dozens of hostages held in Gaza and a pause in military operations. This deal, the second of its kind since the conflict began, is expected to offer a respite for both sides amid their deadliest and most destructive fighting to date.

The ceasefire deal comes after days of uncertainty, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu citing last-minute complications, which he attributed to Hamas. Despite this, the deal was finalised early Saturday, after an emergency Cabinet meeting that extended into the Jewish Sabbath, underscoring the urgency of the agreement.

As part of the first phase of the ceasefire, which will last six weeks, 33 hostages will be released. While Israel has confirmed the agreement, it remains unclear who among the hostages is alive. Alongside the hostages, Israel will free hundreds of Palestinian detainees, mostly young people and women, as part of a broader effort to ease tensions.

The deal also includes provisions for humanitarian aid to flood into Gaza, which has been devastated by months of airstrikes and ground operations. The Rafah border crossing into Gaza is set to reopen, allowing trucks carrying food and medical supplies to enter.

The ceasefire also includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from many areas in Gaza, providing some relief to residents. However, Israeli military officials have warned that any threat to their troops will be met with a forceful response.

Since the war's outbreak in October 2023, which was triggered by a deadly Hamas attack, over 46,000 Palestinians have been killed, while nearly 100 hostages remain in Gaza. Despite ongoing fighting, both sides are taking a crucial step towards a tentative peace.