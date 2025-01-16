Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal likely to take effect from January 19: Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

The ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas is likely to come into effect on January 19, the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. Earlier, Qatar, Egypt, and the US announced that Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire in Gaza.

The statement by the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads, "The State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America announced that the parties to the conflict in Gaza have reached an agreement to release hostages in exchange of hostages and prisoners and return to a sustainable calm ultimately achieving a permanent ceasefire between the parties. The agreement is expected to come into effect as 19 January 2025!"

In an announcement, US President Joe Biden said, "Today (Wednesday), after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal."

Netanyahu thanks Trump for advancing the release of the hostages

The Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US President-elect Donald Trump for his 'assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families'.

He also commended Trump's remark in which he said that that the US would work with Israel to ensure that Gaza will never be a haven for terrorism.

Netanyahu also spoke with US President Joe Biden and thanked him as well for his efforts in the deal.

Trump vows to work closely with Israel

Days ahead of his inauguration, Trump said with this deal in place, his National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and its Allies to make sure Gaza never again becomes a terrorist haven.

“We will continue promoting peace through strength throughout the region, as we build upon the momentum of this ceasefire to expand the Historic Abraham Accords further. This is only the beginning of great things to come for America, and indeed, the World!” he said.

“We have achieved so much without even being in the White House. Just imagine all of the wonderful things that will happen when I return to the White House, and my administration is fully confirmed so they can secure more victories for the United States!” Trump added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Israel-Hamas ceasefire: Trump claims credit as 'moving force', Biden lauds his 'diplomacy' in the deal