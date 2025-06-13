Israel launches airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, explosions heard in Tehran Israel strikes Iran: Israel declared a state of emergency, with its defence minister warning that a retaliatory response from Tehran could follow the operation.

Jerusalem:

Israel launched what it called a preemptive strike on Iran early Friday, targeting nuclear facilities and military sites. The move followed a warning from US President Donald Trump about a potential escalation in the region. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a YouTube address that the military campaign would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat".

Explosions were reported in Tehran, where Iranian state television said the country’s air defences were operating at full capacity in response to the attack.

Israel declared a state of emergency, with Defence Minister Israel Katz stating that Iran was likely to retaliate soon.

"Following the State of Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack on Israel and its civilian population is expected imminently,” Katz said.

Global oil prices jumped by as much as 6 per cent following the strikes. The escalation came after Trump cautioned that an Iranian attack was possible and announced a reduction in US personnel across the region.

Trump signaled an Israeli attack on Iran

“I don’t want to say imminent, but it looks like it’s something that could very well happen,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday when asked if an Israeli strike was forthcoming.

Trump also mentioned that a “pretty good” agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme was within reach, but warned that any military conflict could undermine diplomatic progress.

Why Israel launched strikes on Iran

The attack comes amid escalating tensions over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme. On Thursday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors censured Iran for the first time in two decades, citing its lack of cooperation with inspectors.

In response, Iran announced plans to establish a third uranium enrichment site and replace existing centrifuges with more advanced models.

Israel has long maintained it will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon, a goal Tehran denies pursuing, though Iranian officials have stated they possess the capability to do so if necessary.

US withdraws troops from Middle East

Anticipating potential fallout, the United States has already withdrawn some diplomats from Baghdad and offered voluntary evacuations for families of military personnel across the region.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that Israel acted unilaterally, informing Washington that the strikes were carried out in self-defence.

“We are not involved in the strikes against Iran. Our top priority is the safety of American forces in the region,” Rubio said in a statement issued by the White House.

He also warned Tehran against targeting US personnel or interests. In Tehran, residents were jolted awake by the sound of explosions, which were later acknowledged by state television.