Friday, December 23, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Pakistan: Policeman killed, several injured in suicide bombing in Islamabad

Pakistan: Policeman killed, several injured in suicide bombing in Islamabad

Islamabad blast: The blast took place when the police stopped a suspicious vehicle for checking.

Shashank Shantanu Edited By: Shashank Shantanu New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2022 12:26 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Islamabad blast: A suicide bomber blew himself up killing a policeman in Islamabad's I-10/4 sector on Friday. According to a tweet by Islamabad police, during a regular checking a suspicious vehicle was stopped by the cops. 

As soon as the vehicle was stopped, the suicide bomber detonated the bomb triggering a huge explosion. While one policeman was killed on the spot, a few others received injuries and rushed to a nearby hospital. 

Television footage showed mangled remains of a vehicle on fire surrounded by several security personnel. 

No terror group has claimed responsibility of the attack till the reports last received.

 

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Latest News