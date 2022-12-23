Pakistan: Policeman killed, several injured in suicide bombing in Islamabad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Islamabad blast: A suicide bomber blew himself up killing a policeman in Islamabad's I-10/4 sector on Friday. According to a tweet by Islamabad police, during a regular checking a suspicious vehicle was stopped by the cops.

As soon as the vehicle was stopped, the suicide bomber detonated the bomb triggering a huge explosion. While one policeman was killed on the spot, a few others received injuries and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Television footage showed mangled remains of a vehicle on fire surrounded by several security personnel.

No terror group has claimed responsibility of the attack till the reports last received.

