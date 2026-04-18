'Subject to approval': Iran lays down condition for passage of ships through Strait of Hormuz

New Delhi:

Iran has made it clear that movement through the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be taken for granted. In a strong message amid rising tensions with the United States, Tehran announced that all vessels passing through the crucial waterway must follow “designated routes” and obtain Iranian authorisation.

Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, came down heavily on the recent remarks by US President Donald Trump, accusing Washington of spreading misinformation. In a series of posts on X, Ghalibaf dismissed US claims as false and warned that continued pressure on Iran could have serious consequences.

He stated that Iran would determine the status of the Strait based on “real conditions on the ground,” not statements made online. He also warned that if what he described as a maritime blockade continues, the Strait may not remain open.

"1- The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false. 2- They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either. 3- With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open," he wrote. 4- Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be conducted based on the 'designated route' and with 'Iranian authorization.' 5- Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media. 6- Media warfare and engineering public opinion are an important part of war, and the Iranian nation is not affected by these tricks,” he said.

‘Designated routes and Iranian clearance mandatory’

Reinforcing Iran’s stance, Ghalibaf said that passage through the Strait of Hormuz would only be allowed along pre-approved routes and strictly under Iranian supervision.

Officials echoed this position, stressing that ships would need clearance before entering the channel. Civilian vessels may be permitted under controlled conditions, while military vessels could face restrictions.

Iran warns of retaliatory measures

Iran has also issued a warning that it will respond if US actions targeting its ports continue. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Tehran would take “reciprocal measures” if the situation escalates further.

He described Iran as the “guardian” of the Strait, adding that while the country may show flexibility, it will not compromise on its control.

IRGC navy lays down conditions

The naval wing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has outlined strict guidelines for ships seeking passage. According to officials, all vessels must secure permission before transit, and movement will be limited to routes defined by Iran.

This policy comes despite earlier remarks by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who had suggested that commercial shipping would remain open during a ceasefire period under coordinated arrangements.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most critical chokepoints in global trade, handling nearly a fifth of the world’s oil and gas shipments. Any disruption or tighter control has immediate ripple effects across international markets, driving up energy prices and raising concerns over supply stability.