Iran tells US to 'drop one-sided approach' after Trump calls its peace proposal 'unacceptable'

Tehran:

Iran has called on the United States to move away from what it described as a “one-sided approach” and to accept what it terms Tehran’s “legitimate demands”. These include ending ongoing hostilities, lifting restrictions, releasing frozen Iranian assets, and stopping what Iran refers to as maritime piracy.

Speaking at a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran’s proposals were designed to protect its national interests while also supporting stability in the region and beyond. He said Iran’s position was reasonable and aimed at wider benefit.

“In our proposal, we only raised Iran's legitimate rights. Everything we proposed in the text was reasonable and generous,” Baghaei said, according to state-linked Fars News Agency. “Not only for Iran's national interests but for the good and welfare of the region and the world. The American parties continue to insist on their unreasonable demands,” he added.

Baghaei rejected accusations that Iran behaves aggressively in the region, saying the country acts responsibly.

“Iran has proven itself to be a responsible power in the region. We are not bullies; we are anti-bullying,” he said. “Look at our performance; was it us who marched on America? Is it us who are bullying in the Western Hemisphere against Cuba and Venezuela and...? Was it us who committed this crime twice in the diplomatic process?!” he added.

He further said Washington must end its pressure campaign and respond positively to Iran’s concerns. “Our demands are legitimate: an end to the war, the lifting of the blockade, a halt to acts of maritime piracy, and the release of Iranian assets unjustly frozen in banks under US pressure,” he said. He also stressed that regional security should be managed by regional states, warning against external involvement in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump turns down Iran’s proposal

This came a day after the United States turned down Iran’s proposal to ease tensions in the Middle East. Reacting sharply over Tehran’s draft, US President Donald Trump said it was completely unacceptable.

"I don't like it TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Notably, Iran’s state media on Sunday reported that Tehran has formally conveyed its official response to the United States through Pakistani mediation. Officials emphasised that the communication followed a thorough internal review process before being dispatched, underscoring that Iran had carefully assessed the contents prior to replying.

ALSO READ: 'TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE': Trump rejects Iran's response to US peace proposal to end West Asia war