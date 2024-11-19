Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in coma? Reports hint at son Mojtaba as successor

Follow us on Image Source : AP Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

Tehran: Speculation surrounds the health of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as reports suggest he has fallen into a coma. According to Israeli outlet Ynet News, citing Iran International, his son Mojtaba Khamenei has allegedly been chosen as his successor during a confidential meeting of the Assembly of Experts on September 26. Sources claim the assembly faced significant pressure to unanimously approve Mojtaba, with alleged threats from Khamenei’s representatives.

Iran Leader's Office shares picture of meeting envoy

Contradicting these claims, Ayatollah Khamenei recently shared a photo on his X account, showing him in discussion with Mojtaba Amani, Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon. “Ayatollah Khamenei met with Mr. Mojtaba Amani, the veteran ambassador of Iran in Lebanon, during his regular meetings at noon today,” the post read.

VIDEO: Iran's Khamenei meets with ambassador to Lebanon, wounded in September pager explosions

Khamenei's son chosen as successor in secret meeting

Over the years, Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly amassed substantial influence within Iran’s leadership. Known for his role in suppressing the 2009 protests, he was granted the title of ayatollah in 2021, a prerequisite for becoming Supreme Leader. The alleged decision to name him as successor has reportedly been kept secret to prevent public unrest. Iran International claims assembly members were warned of severe consequences if details of the meeting were disclosed.

Transfer of Power

Sources suggest that Ayatollah Khamenei plans to oversee the transfer of power while alive to ensure a smooth transition and mitigate opposition. Rumours about his declining health have intensified since reports in October suggested he was seriously ill. While Iranian authorities have not issued any official statement on the matter, these developments come as Iran’s government faces growing internal dissent and international challenges, raising questions about its future stability.

