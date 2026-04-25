Iran seizes ship over suspected US links, cites maritime violations

New Delhi:

Iran’s military wing, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has seized a vessel it claims was involved in suspicious activity linked to the United States military. According to reports, the ship identified as Epaminodes was stopped after it allegedly ignored repeated warnings and violated maritime rules set by Iranian authorities.

The IRGC said the vessel failed to follow instructions while operating in sensitive waters.

Claims of repeated US connections

Iranian officials have alleged that the ship had made several trips to US ports in recent months, raising concerns within Tehran about its activities.

The IRGC stated that its navy had been closely tracking the vessel for nearly six months before taking action. However, it did not provide detailed evidence about the nature of the suspected collaboration with the US military.

Details remain unclear

Key information about the vessel is still unknown. There has been no official confirmation about the ship’s ownership, flag, or the nationality of its crew. So far, there has also been no immediate response from US authorities or independent maritime agencies regarding the incident.

This seizure came shortly after the IRGC detained two other vessels in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. Those ships were accused of threatening maritime safety, operating without proper permits, and interfering with navigation systems. Iranian forces reportedly redirected them towards the country’s coastline.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most important shipping routes, carrying a significant portion of global oil supplies. Any disruption in this region often raises international concern. Iran has made it clear that it considers maintaining control and security in these waters a top priority, warning that any activity it sees as unsafe or unlawful will be dealt with firmly.