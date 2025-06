Iran Revolutionary Guards Chief Hossein Salami killed in Israeli strikes as tensions soar all-time high Israel attacks Iran: Iranian state media carried reports that Salami was assassinated in Israeli strikes on Tehran.

Tehran:

Israel’s strike on Iran on Friday killed Major General Hossein Salami, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to state-run media.

“Major General Hossein Salami, commander of the IRGC, was martyred in the Zionist regime’s attack on the corps’ headquarters,” reported the Tasnim news agency.

The IRNA news agency also shared a post on X, informing about Salami's death.

The Mehr news agency also confirmed the report.