Iran's missile hits Israel's Mossad spy agency headquarters in Tel Aviv | Dramatic video surfaces

Tel Aviv: Iran, on Tuesday, fired hundreds of missiles towards Israel in an attempt to take revenge for the recent killings of Hezbollah commanders in Lebanon. Among hundreds of missile attacks, some fell on Israeli spy agency, Mossad Headquarters, CNN reported. According to the media report, a significant concentration of missiles fell either at, or near, the headquarters of Mossad, Nevatim Air Base and Tel Nof Air Base.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lebanon's Hezbollah said it had used new Fadi 4 missiles to attack the Tel Aviv headquarters of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and the Glilot military base, where the army’s 8200 intelligence unit is headquartered on the outskirts of the Israeli city.

It is worth mentioning the Tel Aviv headquarters of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and the Glilot military base, where the army’s 8200 intelligence unit is headquartered on the outskirts of the Israeli city. Those locations largely tally with what the US intelligence community, and the Israelis, believed would be targeted, according to CNN.

Israel estimated that Tehran would likely attack three of its air bases and an intelligence base. Citing a US military official, CNN reported that potential Iranian targets included air bases and intelligence command centres. Videos show at least two missiles falling near the Mossad HQ in Tel Aviv’s Glilot neighbourhood, a densely populated area with a number of residential and commercial buildings.

However, there were no statements issued by Israel.

Iran's latest attack on Israel

Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, sending Israelis diving into shelters but prompting celebrations across Iran. There was no immediate report of casualties in the attack late on Tuesday. Israel said it intercepted many of the missiles, and officials in Washington said US destroyers assisted in Israel's defence. Iran said most of its missiles hit their targets.

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said 90 per cent of missiles it launched against Israel hit their targets successfully. The statement broadcast on state TV late on Tuesday said the attack targeted air and radar bases as well as security apparatus that planned the killing of senior Hamas and Hezbollah figures. It said Iran has a right to defend itself under international regulations. The TV station showed footage of missiles being launched in the darkness from unidentified locations in Iran.

"God is great!", "Death to America" and "Death to Israel"

Iranian state television, long controlled by hard-liners, has aired images of people in Arak, Qom and Tehran celebrating Iran's missile attack in Israel. Some shouted, "God is great!", "Death to America" and "Death to Israel." However, Iran's support of regional militias abroad has been a point of anger during protests as the country suffers under international sanctions. The Israeli military said it has received no reports of injuries from the Iranian missile attack.

The military's spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said the country's air defences intercepted many of the incoming missiles, though some landed in central and southern Israel. "This strike will have consequences," he said. He urged the public to continue to listen to public-safety guidelines from the army. Israel has reopened its airspace after the country's airport authority briefly closed airspace to incoming flights during Tuesday's attack.

But after the army said the threat had passed, the authority said flights were operating as normal again.

(With inputs from agency)

